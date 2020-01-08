The Council of Christians Together in Malta, in collaboration with the Diocesan Ecumenical Commission, is organising a public lecture on Friday.

Entitled ‘An Evangelising Heart for a Hearth: Making Space for Others in a Cold World’, it will tackle the narrative describing St Paul’s Shipwreck in Malta.

The lecture will be delivered by Rev. Dr Paul Sciberras, head of the Department of Sacred Scripture, Hebrew and Greek at the University of Malta.

The lecture is being held on Friday at 6.30pm at the Old Refectory, Archbishop’s Curia, Floriana (use rear entrance, Lion Str). Entrance is free.