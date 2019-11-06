The Central Bank of Malta is organising a public lecture, entitled ‘Czech Republic: 20 Years of Inflation Targeting and the Way Forward’, on Tuesday, November 12 at 11am.

This lecture, which will be delivered by Marek Mora, deputy governor, Czech National Bank, will cover the economic situation in the Czech Republic, 20 years of inflation targeting, the way forward and the question of euro adoption.

The lecture will be held at Binja Laparelli, Central Bank of Malta. Admission is free but registration is required on governorsoffice@centralbankmalta.org. For more information visit https://www.centralbankmalta.org/en/event-details/65.