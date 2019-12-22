Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi greeted members of the Catholic community on Sunday morning at the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana.

A school girl’s choir regaled those present with traditional Christmas carols as the Archbishop and the auxiliary bishop blessed well-wishers and wished them a Merry Christmas.

The Archbishop passed out a copy of the Pope’s Apostolic Letter, Admirabile Signum, about the symbolic meaning of the crib.

“God is with us an always willing to go down to our level even when we want to rid ourselves of evil that has surrounded us,” the Archbishop said.

“We should take a little merriment away from the festivities and remember that building a home without God is to live a foundation-less existence.”

“As a society we need to realise where we have built foundations on the sand, there’s no need to wait for the whole thing to go down, and rebuild on a strong foundation of goodness and honesty. “

“Truth and justice work together when we have respect and love towards each other.”

The Archbishop passed on his greetings on behalf of Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona, who was not present, and Auxiliary Bishop Curmi and wished a peaceful Christmas and a prosperous new year to all.