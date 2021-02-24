A call for an in-depth study of all general public service vehicles has been published, as part of a project to convert them to electricity-powered.

The study will carry out a detailed analysis of all vehicles in the service fleet and how they are used in various fields during the day.

It will establish what kind of infrastructure is needed, where electric vehicles should operate and the information technology infrastructure needed to make new systems sustainable.

It will also study the transport operation efficiency throughout the public service. Ultimately, it should determine the best financial model to ensure accountability of the whole system.



Mario Cutajar, the head of the public service, said that this was yet another measure that would change the way the service works, to make it more efficient, effective, relevant and accountable.

The invitation to tender for this study, to be completed within five months, will be issued on Wednesday and tenders will be accepted until March 24.

As of the middle of last year, just one per cent of vehicles on the roads were electric-powered. 60 per cent operated on petrol and 39 per cent on diesel.

