Public service workers have risen to the occasion and continued to carry out their duties in the face of COVID-19 without any pomp and circumstance for doing the things that needed to be done, principal permanent secretary Mario Cutajar said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a message to all public sector workers, Cutajar thanked healthcare workers and others on the frontline of the pandemic for facing the crisis head-on.

He also thanked workers in other sectors for their continued contributions to the public workforce who, "in spite of present difficulties, continued to work so that other services, like social benefits, the running of homes, projects that had targets that needed to be reached, still needed to be delivered on time, despite the threat of COVID-19".

"Last year I said that this year would be critical in consolidating that which we had already achieved to transform the public service from something that draws heavy criticism to one that wins international awards," Cutajar said.

The circular sent to workers. Scroll right to see page 2.

"This consolidation continues unencumbered not only because of these present circumstances, but in spite of them, even turning some into an opportunity to analyse projects we were already working on further, such as remote working."

This cohort of workers has proven flexibility to be its strength and showed the will to adapt as necessary to any circumstance, Cutajar said.

RELATED STORIES President takes a pay cut as his chefs cook meals for health workers

"These circumstances have shown what a robust public service can achieve at it's best and as Worker's Day approached I want to take this opportunity to thank everybody who has served their role during these times."

"Better times are ahead of us still and it will be the public service that will do what is necessary to get the country back on track to a routine of success."