The Institute for Tourism, Travel & Culture at the University of Malta is organising a public seminar on Friday.

Tackling tourism and culture professionals in today’s competitive world, the seminar is open to all interested stakeholders, including persons working in tourism, culture, heritage, museums, leisure, events, travel and aviation. Students and alumni are also welcome to attend.

As per its decade-long tradition, the Institute for Tourism, Travel & Culture strives to nurture students with the knowledge, skills and competencies required in their future places of employment.

The University’s Tourism Studies programme prepares future professionals and practitioners who aspire to work in these various sectors. This event also provides an opportunity for stakeholders todiscuss the proposed revised curriculum for tourism and higher education at university.

People experienced in the field may wish to provide insights on how to further enhance the quality of the programme of studies for greater and more effective national impact.

The seminar will be held at Lecture Theatre 1 – Erin Serracino Inglott Hall between 9am and 1pm. Coffee and a network lunch will be offered free of charge. It is being organised by the Institute with the collaboration of the University’s Academic Programmes Quality & Resources Unit (APQRU). For bookings, call 2340 3728 or e-mail ittc@um.edu.mt.