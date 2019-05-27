Emanuel Camilleri, a visiting senior lecturer at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy, has written a book entitled Infor­mation Systems Strategic Planning for Public Service Delivery in the Digital Era.

In it, Dr Camilleri discusses issues related to the modern delivery of public service and the degree to which governments can take advantage of the transformational potential of ICT to move towards seamless government, particularly to improve service delivery, democratic res­ponsiveness and public outreach.

Topics covered in the publication include artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, data mining, data warehousing, database management, big data analytics, eGovernment, mGovernment and systems management.

The book provides a rational frame­work for entities to define their information systems strategic plan (ISSP), guiding readers through a step-by-step depiction of various technical concepts, current and future technology trends, and implementation considerations for formulating the ISSP to ensure maximum gain from the delivery of the public service.

The book is ideal for academicians, public administrators, government officials, IT consultants and other professionals interested in the latest technology trends.

Dr Camilleri was director general (Strategy and Operations Support) at Malta’s Ministry of Finance up to 2009. He had a long career in the Australian defence industry public sector related to ICT and operations research applications. He has managed large projects related to accounting applications and public service reforms at Malta’s Inland Revenue and VAT departments.

The book is published by IGI Global in the US. For orders, visit the website below.

www.igi-global.com/book/information-systems-strategic-planning-public/222604