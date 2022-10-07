The public service will be embarking on a process to revise disciplinary procedure regulations.

This is being done with the aim of identifying opportunities for the delegation of powers, further simplification of processes, alignment with current laws, and consolidation.

Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana announced this during a meeting with the members of the Public Service Commission.

It was the commission itself that, in the past days, expressed its opinion on the need for a review of the regulations of the discipline procedure, last reviewed in 2017.

The result of the exercise should lead to a new legislative instrument, which will be drafted together with the State Advocate’s office.

To this end, the principal permanent secretary appointed a working group with representation from the People & Standards Division and the Public Service Commission’s office.