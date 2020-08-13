The UĦM Voice of the Workers is calling on the government to allow public service employees to work from home, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

The spike, CEO Josef Vella told head of civil service Mario Cutajar, was increasing anxiety among several workers.

The government should also carry out risk assessments in the case of those who cannot telework, and ensure that there is a distance of two metres between each employee.

There should also be appropriate ventilation, regular cleaning and sanitisers and protective gear where necessary. Meanwhile, those returning from abroad should self isolate for two weeks, Vella added in the letter.

Vulnerable people including pregnant women, those with diabetes and immunocompromised people should be protected against possible exposure to the virus.