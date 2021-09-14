A strong public speaking ability presents people with the opportunity to elevate their career success. An ability to speak effectively in every business or social situation can have an extraordinary effect on life. When people know they can influence and inspire others in a variety of ways, they will have a great sense of personal power and accomplishment. The best news of all, is that these skills are learnable.

The programme, Award in Public Speaking, accredited by MFHEA at Level 5 with 2 ECTS, will help participants develop their public speaking competence. Through the practice of dynamic techniques participants will build and strengthen their confidence as a speaker and pave the way to become an exceptional business communicator.

Public speaking coach Michelle Fenech Seguna, a contributor to MaltaCEOs.mt, delivers the programme. Fenech Seguna is experienced in helping business professionals across multiples industries master the skills needed to deliver captivating speeches and persuasive presentations that elevate one's career and boost the company’s success.

The next intake for this programme starts on December 1, 2021. If you are a business executive, a leader, a manager, or a sales professional and are aiming at building your professional presence, then this programme is right for you. If you would like to leave an impact on others when you speak to them, want to be recognised as an expert in your field and you’re ready to take your business and career to the next level, this is the right opportunity for you.

Discover how you can uplevel your game and become a fully confident, compelling and captivating speaker, by registering for this programme by contacting michelle@speaktomove.com.mt or visit www.speaktomove.com.mt.