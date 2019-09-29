Malta University Consulting Ltd is holding a course entitled ‘The Art of Public Speaking’ over eight weeks in October and November at the University Residence, Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street, Lija.
The 20-hour course deals with the fear of speaking in front of an audience. Participants will learn how to make public speaking fun and easy and practise both impromptu and prepared speeches.
The course will be led by Dr Joseph G. Agius, a European fluency specialist and speech language pathologist who has special interest in fluency disorders and humour research.
For details call 2124 0746, 9982 9244 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt.