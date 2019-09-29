Malta University Consulting Ltd is holding a course entitled ‘The Art of Public Speaking’ over eight weeks in October and November at the University Residence, Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street, Lija.

The 20-hour course deals with the fear of speaking in front of an audience. Participants will learn how to make public speaking fun and easy and practise both im­promptu and prepared speeches.

The course will be led by Dr Joseph G. Agius, a European fluency specialist and speech language pathologist who has special interest in fluency disorders and humour research.

For details call 2124 0746, 9982 9244 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt.

www.muhc.com.mt