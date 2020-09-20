A 25-hour course entitled 'The Art of Public Speaking', is due to start next month, organised by Malta University Consulting Ltd.

Lectures will take place over 10 weeks between October and December at the University Residence, Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street, Lija. However, it may be conducted online via Zoom in case of COVID-19 health restrictions.

The course focuses on effective public speaking, particularly dealing with the fear of speaking. It shows participants how public speaking can be fun and easy. The course provides practice in both impromptu and prepared speeches. By the end of the course, participants should be on their way to becoming successful public speakers.

It will be coordinated and presented by Joseph G Agius, a registered European fluency specialist and speech-language pathologist with a special interest in fluency disorders and humour research. He has an extensive background in training, lecturing and public speaking

This course is approved by the National Commission for Further & Higher Education (NCFHE) at Level 5 (4 ECTS) of the Malta Qualification Framework and of the European Qualifications Framework for Lifelong Learning.

For further information call 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit the website below.

www.muhc.com.mt