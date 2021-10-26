An introductory 45-minute masterclass in public speaking, delivered by an experienced speaker on how to speak effectively and, moreover, enjoy the process, is being organised by Malta BNI in its series of BNI Business Briefings (BBB).

The masterclass, entitled ‘Public Speaking Without Tears’, is being held on November 17 at noon and will address preparation, mindset, structure, delivery, anchoring and gaining experience.

“For anyone who has heard themselves say that ‘Public Speaking is a fate worse than death itself’, this is essential and should not be delayed,” speaker David Bullock said.

“This masterclass will be particularly helpful for managing directors, marketing directors, sales managers, priests, NGO leaders, a best man or father of the bride, inexperienced broadcasters, or even accident-prone politicians.”

Widely travelled, Bullock has lived and worked in Europe, North America, Southern Africa and the Far East, and has worked for UniLever and BP, as well as running one of the largest and most successful fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in South-East Asia.

His experience as a public speaker includes addressing major political conferences, being educational vice president with Toastmasters International and winning numerous awards for impromptu public speaking.

Free registration is already open here. For more information about this event, e-mail Carmel Bonello at carmelbonello2020@outlook.com, Michele Vella Distefano at michele.vella.distefano@gmail.com, Viviana Premazzi at viviana.premazzi@gmail.com or David Bullock at david.malta.bni@gmail.com.