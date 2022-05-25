Il-Ħaġar museum and community cultural centre is hosting a talk in Maltese about Mary Meylak’s unpublished poems.

Meylak (1905-75) is considered to be the first Gozitan poetess – and one of the very first in the Maltese islands – but she also produced works in numerous other literary categories, such as essays, drama and short stories.

The talk will be delivered on Saturday, May 28, at 11am by Immanuel Mifsud, senior lecturer in Maltese at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Arts.

There is no entrance fee but booking via e-mail at events@heartofgozo.org.mt is recommended.

The museum is currently hosting a temporary exhibition of 50 works by 20th-century masters, which is nearing the end of its run.