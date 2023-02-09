On Wednesday, February 22, Times of Malta will host a business breakfast to discuss the opportunities and challenges of public transport.

Times of Malta journalist Mark Laurence Zammit will lead the discussion, with various panellists including Aaron Farrugia, Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, Konrad Pule, General Manger, Malta Public Transport, Prof. Maria Attard, Head of Geography and Director of the Institute for Climate Change and Sustainable Development, University of Malta, Dr Marie Briguglio, resident academic, University of Malta, lecturing in Behavioural Economics and Environmental Economics, and Matthew Bezzina, founder, eCabs Company Limited

This business breakfast will be held at the Radisson Blu Resort, St Julian’s, on Wednesday, February 22, from 9am till 11.30am. Click here to register.