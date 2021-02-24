Urban greening projects by government agencies could soon be fast-tracked through a development notification order, under a new proposal by the Planning Authority.

Such projects include the installation of playing equipment and the excavation of underground reservoirs to irrigate vegetation that forms part of the development.

The agencies, local council and other entities proposing such greening projects would need to obtain permission, beforehand, from the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage for sites within scheduled or urban conservation areas.

They would also need to get the go-ahead from Transport Malta for sites falling within schemed roads and approval from the Environment and Resources Authority for the uprooting, transplanting, and planting of trees.

Other urban greening development that falls within the new category:

the formation of greening projects within development zones indicated in local plans, on schemed roads or within public open spaces





the taking up of existing surface and resurfacing with materials such as permeable paving blocks





the installation of flooring systems





the installation of vertical greening structures, including on public buildings or government-owned residential blocks, but excluding buildings that are scheduled or located within scheduled areas





the uprooting, transplanting, and planting of trees, including the related irrigation systems

A DNO procedure is faster to process than a full planning permit, with the PA bound to reply within 30 days of submission. There are currently 19 category classes which qualify for a DNO, ranging from internal alterations to placing water tanks.

People can have their say about the PA proposal to add a new category class for greening projects to the DNO list by emailing dno@pa.org.mt by March 11.