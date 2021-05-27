The Nationalist Party on Thursday called on the public to show up at the party quarters on Saturday to register their interest in a promised €50 million electricity tariff refund scheme.

Those interested in the scheme are asked to go to the Pieta headquarters on Saturday between 9am and 12.30pm with their ID cards and electricity bill account number.

The call followed a promise by Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Wednesday to refund €50 million to consumers who have been paying more for their electricity consumption since 2013.

On Wednesday, Grech referred to an analysis by the National Audit Office of Enemalta’s tariff structure, saying this confirmed what the Nationalist Party had been saying for years: that consumers were being robbed millions of euros as a result of the way their bills were being worked out.

He was reacting to a story revealed by Times of Malta that according to a draft report by the NAO, consumers could have paid “extra charges” totalling €6.5 million on their electricity and water bills.

The NAO said later that the report referred to by Times of Malta is a "draft working copy", not final and did not constitute the NAO's official position.

Energy spokesman Ryan Callus said at no time had the Labour government denied that such "theft" was not taking place. It had also not committed itself to address the anomaly, showing it had no intention to return the stolen money.