The public has been warned that Frans Camilleri (ID 472061M) has failed to honour a Consumer Claims Tribunal decision ordering him to refund a deposit of €2,650 paid by a consumer for works on apertures and the façade of an old house that he did not carry out up to the required standards. Camilleri was also ordered to pay the costs of the tribunal sitting.

The warning was issued by the acting director general (consumer affairs) at the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority in accordance with article 8 of the Consumer Affairs Act (Cap.378).