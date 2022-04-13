Żurrieq’s Xarolla Windmill, which was severely damaged by gale force winds in March, is to be repaired by the Public Works Ministry.

Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said on Wednesday that repairs will start later this year and are projected to cost €10,000.

Each of the windmill’s six 30-foot (9.1 metre) wooden vanes were ripped off by the Force 8 raging winds. They will all be replaced and have already been ordered. The lanterns holding the jib sails, the central beam and all vents will also be replaced.

The minister announced the repairs on site on Wednesday as force 5 to 6 east-south easterly winds roared. The winds are expected to become easterly force 6 and 7 at times.

The Xarolla windmill was built under the instructions of Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena in 1724, to serve as a grain mill.

It was restored in 1992 and is the only working windmill in Malta.

Prior to the damages suffered in last March's winds, similarly strong winds damaged the windmill in 1978 and again in March 2009.

The mill was then repaired in 2011 and now serves as a cultural and tourist attraction.