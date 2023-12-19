A book launched by the China Cultural Centre in Malta and Heritage Malta earlier this year has received words of praise by two Maltese ambassadors.

China in Maltese Eyes, published in October, features 23 contributions from individuals of varied Maltese backgrounds, each sharing their unique experiences related to Chinese culture, history and contemporary development. Aligned with the China Cultural Centre's mission of fostering a connection between the two nations, the book underscores the enduring friendship between China and Malta.

John J. Aquilina, currently the first Maltese resident ambassador to Brazil and former ambassador to China (2016 and 2022), said: “Occasionally one unwittingly stumbles across a piece of good fortune. And so, it was with me when I discovered, more by accident than by design, this lavishly illustrated, intriguing, indeed encapsulating book. In a busy life, forever ruled by the tyranny of schedules and deadlines, it is very rare to come across something so captivating that all else is put aside, and one immerses oneself in the sheer indulgent joy of a wonderful experience.”

Despite his current role being outside of China, Aquilina remains actively interested in maintaining positive relations between the two countries. He said that the book not only recalls his meaningful experiences in China but also underscores the importance of nurturing interactions between the two peoples of Malta and China.

He noted that China in Maltese Eyes is different to other anthologies for a number of reasons, first and foremost, due to the subject matter.

“China is not just one country with one culture. It is a huge melting pot of diverse ethnicities, diverse cultures spanning millennia, diverse landscapes and multi-varied fauna and flora. And it all beautifully comes together in this book,” he said.

Then there is the fact that the 23 contributors have “something personal, something different to define and explain”.

“They are people from varied walks of life. Some of these persons I know personally, others I hope to meet someday, and all are exceptionally talented,” Aquilina said.

He also praised the “brilliant” editing, which he describes as “the glue that holds everything together”.

Maltese ambassador to China John Busuttil

John Busuttil assumed the role of Maltese ambassador to China last January. From the outset of his mission, he articulated his commitment to fortifying not only the existing bilateral efforts but also fostering stronger ties between China and the EU. His aim is to contribute actively to international peace and security.

He expressed his positive surprise at the multitude of cultural initiatives under way, particularly those spearheaded by the Chinese Embassy in Malta and the China Cultural Centre. He acknowledged their remarkable activity and invaluable contributions to advancing Malta-China relations across political, cultural, and socio-economic dimensions.

In his view, the book China in Maltese Eyes is another important achievement for the China Cultural Centre in Malta.

“China in Maltese Eyes is a wonderful book which tries to capture snapshots from the experience of a number of Maltese individuals who visited China. Edited by Fiona Vella, who also gives a contribution, it is another wonderful initiative by the China Cultural Centre in Malta," Busuttil said.

One aspect he loves about the book is that it not only brings together different perspectives of China from Maltese personalities together, but it also captures their vision of China through different arts, as photographers, writers, poets, visual artists, musicians and theatre directors share their personal experience of the ancient civilisation and diverse land.

He also enjoyed the political angle captured by Reno Calleja and Alexei Dingli.

"Of course, it can only contain but a snapshot; China remains a wonderful mystery even for us who have our permanent residence here. Sincere thanks to Mario Cutajar and colleagues at Heritage Malta who made this publication possible. One can only but wonder what Malta in Chinese Eyes might look like?,” Busuttil concluded.