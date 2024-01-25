Heritage Malta’s latest publication, Antoine Camilleri’s Prayer: A Critical Analysis, launched yesterday, offers a unique journey into celebrated local artist Antoine Camilleri’s world through an in-depth analysis of his work Prayer.

Penned by Joseph Paul Cassar, who personally experienced the artwork in its making and was involved in several discussions with the artist regarding its main concepts, offers a new approach on how to study Camilleri. Cassar chooses to focus on just this one artwork from 1982 as, in his opinion, encapsulates the entire oeuvre of the artist.

The book's cover

Prayer was executed when the artist was 60 years old and at a very prolific period in his career, and represents the artist in his studio, known as the Kantina, which was a cellar in Valletta. Many works he produced hang along the walls of the arched studio.

This publication is an intimate study of the artwork, providing a closer, more comprehensive look at its content, and an appreciation and a better understanding of Camilleri’s genius.

The book may be purchased on Heritage Malta’s online store https://heritagemalta.mt/store/ antoine-camilleris-prayer-a-critical-analysis/, and will soon also be available from all Heritage Malta museums and sites.