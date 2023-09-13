Almost 90 local journalists, columnists, researchers, and activists have urged Robert Abela to open proposals to reform Maltese media laws to public consultation.

In a letter to the prime minister, the signatories noted that the government has yet to publish a report produced by a committee of media experts, six weeks after it was completed.

It was of “grave concern” that a process intended to strengthen free speech and journalism was being carried out with such a lack of transparency, the letter noted.

“Free expression cannot be protected by secretly drawn up laws. Without the active participation of members of the profession and of the public, this law will be secretly written. It cannot, therefore, reflect society’s needs and will, consequently, fail,” signatories noted.

They urged Abela to ensure that any legislative bills concerning media reform be first published as a White Paper before being tabled in parliament.

Times of Malta editors were among the letter’s signatories.

Work to reform local media laws began in January 2022, when the government announced that it had appointed an eight-person committee to assess local laws and advise on how they could be improved.

That process was one of the recommendations made by a public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in 2017.

Both that inquiry as well as the media experts committee were chaired by Michael Mallia.

The government received feedback from the committee one year ago. But instead of making the committee’s report public, it unveiled three bills which it said were based on the committee’s feedback.

An outcry ensued, with journalists and editors noting that they had not been given any opportunity to provide their input.

Having initially defended the process, the prime minister eventually agreed to freeze the bills, to allow the media experts committee to consult the broader media sector.

The committee eventually submitted its final report to the government in July.

In the letter sent to Abela on Wednesday, signatories also noted that they expect the government to implement all recommendations of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, in a holistic manner.

“This must include the recommendations on how to address impunity, corruption, and the abuse of power. This is the only way we can ensure journalists are protected,” signatories said.