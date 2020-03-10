Pubs in St Julian's were facing the prospect of losing their busiest day of the year on Tuesday after St Julian’s council cancelled the popular St Patrick’s Day celebration and advised the public to avoid mass gatherings.

Mayor Albert Buttigieg explained that following the government's decision to restrict mass events, the council has decided not to issue permits for external seating or external music systems to bars and businesses.

The mayor said that this did not stop bars and businesses from celebrating the yearly event, but it did signal that, “St Patrick’s Day will be cancelled from our side.”

St' Patrick's Day draws many thousands of people to St Julian's every year on March 17.

Prime Minister Abela announced on Tuesday afternoon that outdoor events of more than 2,000 people may not be held.

Prime Minister Robert Abela updates the media on Malta's response to the coronavirus. Picture: Matthew Zammit Cordina

Buttigieg said that he hoped that the public would heed the advice so as to prevent any possible or potential spread of coronavirus.

The owner of the Dubliner Pub Karl Vassallo said that despite the financial hit his business would face, he respected and supported the council’s decision.

“It is going to be a financial loss for the business but if it means preventing the kind of restrictions that are currently affecting Italy, I would support this decision. We must be responsible for our clients and staff.

Tough restrictions in Italy mean people cannot go to bars and restaurants.

The owner of Cork’s Irish Pub, Zara Cassar, said she was waiting to see what would happen.

Cassar said that in anticipation of the event, the bar had bought several kegs of beer including 40 kegs of Guinness and 50 kegs of Cisk. If the event was cancelled, the business would not suffer drastically.

“We’re going to go with the flow but I will be speaking with the suppliers to see what we can do about our orders.”

The mayor said that the local council will be reaching out to the businesses that will be affected by the cancellation.