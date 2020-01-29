Giacomo Puccini’s opera La Bohème will be screening exclusively live today at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s. There will be an encore on Sunday.

Artistic director Richard Jones perfectly captures the blend of tragedy and comedy in La Bohème, and provides an acute analysis of Puccini’s young would-be artists and their lovers, the soulful Mimì and spirited Musetta.

Spectacular designs by Stewart Laing evoke both the poverty of the bohemians’ attic home and the splendour of Paris’s shopping arcades on Christmas Eve.

Highlights of Puccini’s score include Rodolfo and Mimì’s introductory arias and love duet in Act I, ebullient music for the chorus and soloists in Act II and Mimì’s poignant death scene.

La Bohème received its world premiere at the Teatro Regio, Turin, on February 1, 1896, and its Covent Garden premiere the following year.

It is currently one of the best-loved operas worldwide, and the opera most performed at the Royal Opera House.

La Bohème is showing at the Eden Cinemas, St Julian’s, today at 8.45pm and on Sunday at 4pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.edencinemas.com.mt.