Puka, the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe Mascot was officially introduced yesterday morning at an event hosted by the Maltese Olympic Committee at the SportMalta Cottonera Complex.

Puka, a derivative of lampuka, the dorado fish which is synonymous with Malta, was designed by The Concept Stadium.

The vibrant colours that the lampuka is known for were used as a point of departure when designing the Games Mascot.

The vision of the mascot was developed by bringing together elements of Maltese culture, island vibrancy, the friendly nature of the Maltese and the colourful brand created for these Games, into a dynamic mascot that represents and symbolises the values of these Games in a sporty and fun way.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt