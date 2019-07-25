Jorginho said on Saturday that Finland's in-form striker Teemu Pukki will he the danger man for the hosts as Italy seek to defend their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualifying in Tampere.

Norwich City striker Pukki has scored five goals in the first four Premier League games, and the 29-year-old has also struck four of his side's seven goals, including the winner against Greece on Thursday as Finland lurk behind Group J leaders Italy.

Roberto Mancini's 'Azzurri' have a maximum 15 points -- three ahead of their hosts -- after winning five-from-five, scoring 16 times and conceding just twice.

"He is their most important player, but we need to worry about everyone not just him," said Italy midfielder Jorginho, who also plays in England with Chelsea.

"Pukki has a bit of everything, which makes him a complete striker. He times his runs well, has a sense of positioning, runs hard, presses opponents and never stops moving.

"He protects the ball, can provide assists, he's really dangerous."

Finland have won just one of their previous 14 clashes with Italy, and are bidding to qualify for the European Championships for the first time.

"They are in better physical condition than us, they have not conceded a goal here, are a solid and compact team," said Mancini.

"It will be a very difficult, tough game, but we came here to win."

Italy are without Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti who picked up a suspension in their hard-fought 3-1 win over Armenia on Thursday.

Booking their ticket to Euro 2020 as soon as possible would allow Mancini to try out young players in the group.

"It would give us the chance to try some quality guys, who could come in handy in the future," he said.

"We have to win anyway to improve the FIFA ranking and for the World Cup qualification draw."