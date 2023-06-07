Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is hoping to put one of the most challenging seasons of his career behind him when he returns to international duty for the United States against Mexico in next week’s CONCACAF Nations League finals in Las Vegas.

Pulisic made just eight Premier League eight starts for Chelsea last season as he struggled for form and fitness in a chaotic campaign at Stamford Bridge that saw the club burn through four different managers before finishing 12th in the table.

It has left Pulisic facing an uncertain future in west London, and the 24-year-old is reportedly keen to to relaunch his career elsewhere, with Italian giants Juventus reportedly leading the chase for the former Borussia Dortmund player.

Speaking in Los Angeles on Monday, where the US are preparing for next week’s Nations League semi-final showdown with Mexico in Las Vegas, Pulisic said he was excited by the prospect of getting minutes under his belt at international level.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...