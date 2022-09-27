Christian Pulisic will return to spearhead the United States in their final World Cup warm-up friendly against Saudi Arabia, US coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed on Monday.

Chelsea forward Pulisic was a late withdrawal from the USA’s 2-0 defeat to Japan last Friday, but has recovered and will lead the US attack against the Saudis in Murcia, southern Spain, on Tuesday.

Pulisic’s absence was keenly felt in an abject US performance against Japan in Dusseldorf, where Berhalter’s side failed to get a single shot on target in 90 minutes.

