AC Milan consolidated their grip on third spot in Serie A on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sassuolo at the San Siro.

Milan had two goals disallowed for offside in the first half but striker Christian Pulisic finally secured the match decider in the 59th minute.

Stefano Pioli’s men went in search of a second in vain, although Alessandro Florenzi was not far away with his effort late on.

