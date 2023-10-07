Christian Pulisic shot AC Milan top of Serie A with a late goal in Saturday’s dramatic 1-0 win at Genoa in which both teams had their goalkeeper sent off in stoppage time, after Inter Milan threw away a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw with Bologna.

Pulisic struck with three minutes remaining when he spun and slammed home the goal which was only given after a long VAR check for a possible handball while the USA star controlled the ball.

The 25-year-old’s fourth goal since signing for Milan in the summer moved his team two points ahead of Inter, some revenge for the five-goal humiliation suffered in last month’s derby.

Saturday’s narrow win against a spirited Genoa missing Italy forward Mateo Retegui was Milan’s fourth in a row in Italy’s top flight since being thumped by Inter.

