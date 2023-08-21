Christian Pulisic netted one and helped set up another in Milan’s hard-fought 2-0 win at Bologna on Monday in which the USA star made a big impression.

The 24-year-old is looking to give his club career a jump start at Milan after being sold by Chelsea and he was key to Stefano Pioli’s side claiming the points in their opening match of the season.

Pulisic played the defence-splitting pass which led to Olivier Giroud’s 11th-minute opener and then doubled Milan’s lead 10 minutes later with a superb strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...

