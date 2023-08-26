Cristian Pulisic continued his bright start at AC Milan with another goal in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Torino, while Roma slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Verona.

A second goal in as many games by Pulisic since signing from Chelsea in the 33rd minute got Milan on their way to their second straight win, this time in front of a packed San Siro watching a new-look team for the first time this season.

USA forward Pulisic swept in the opener after a brilliant exchange of passes with fellow former Blue Ruben Loftus-Cheek, before Peer Schuurs stunned supporters with a lightning quick equaliser.

