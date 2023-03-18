Frustrated American winger Christian Pulisic wants US Soccer to speed up the appointment of a new national team coach and labelled the row that surrounded teammate Gio Reyna and World Cup coach Gregg Berhalter as “childish.”

Berhalter’s contract has run out and the team is currently being led by interim coach Anthony Hudson, with a new coach appointment possibly six months away.

The public row between the coach and the Reyna family was followed by the resignation of sporting director Earnie Stewart and national team general manager Brian McBride.

