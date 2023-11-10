AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic and Juventus forward Timothy Weah have both been ruled out of the United States squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers with Trinidad and Tobago.

USA coach Gregg Berhalter named his 24-man squad for the pair of games against the Caribbean team on Thursday and the two wide-men were the most noticable absences.

"(The injuries) are not too serious but unfortunately they aren't going to be able to participate in this camp," Berhalter told reporters on a video call.

"We see them on track to get back to play soon but it's too short of a deadline so they won't be involved.

"We'll adapt. We'll put guys in the field that are prepared and know what we're doing on the field and who will make a good impact."

