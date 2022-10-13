Updated: 11.06 am with video.

Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando has been ordered to step down from his post at the helm of the science and technology council and will be taking on an undisclosed position within the Education Ministry.

Education Minister Clifton Grima asked Pullicino Orlando to move out of the Malta Council for Science and Technology during a private meeting two days ago.

On Thursday the minister confirmed with Times of Malta that he had asked Pullicino Orlando to step down from the entity and that he would be moving into another position under his remit.

Video Chris Sant Fournier

He would not say what this position is. He would also not say who has been earmarked to replace him as the head of the MCST, saying that an official announcement would be made in due course.

Pullicino Orlando, a dentist by profession and former Nationalist MP, was appointed to the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) by the last Nationalist administration as a non-executive chairman.

He openly supported the Labour Party during the 2013 general election and had his term at the council renewed on a full-time basis as executive chairman after the PL swept to power.

Back in 2016 Times of Malta reported how Pullicino Orlando only frequented his MCST office on Wednesdays and is at his dental practice on the other days of the week.

At the time he had fended off criticism by insisting that he dedicated much more than 40 hours to council-related work.

Replying to questions sent on Wednesday, Pullicino Orlando confirmed that Minister Grima had asked him to “take up a new and significant challenge, in an entity which falls directly within his remit”, adding that he was “inclined to accept”.

“I have been at the helm of The Malta Council for Science and Technology for 13 years now, as a result of the trust shown in me by three successive Prime Ministers – Dr Lawrence Gonzi, Dr Joseph Muscat and Dr Robert Abela. “

“I started off running an entity composed of eight team members. We are now in the region of 150.”

He said that during his tenure, the MCST had seen its remit widen substantially.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together – I consider myself fortunate in having been part of an excellent team of loyal, dedicated, and professional individuals. I am looking forward to the adventure that lies ahead.”