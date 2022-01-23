Rafael Nadal survived a marathon first-set tiebreak to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday and will face Denis Shapovalov after the Canadian stunned Alexander Zverev.

Later, in the women’s draw, giant-killer Amanda Anisimova tries to make world number one and hot favourite Ashleigh Barty her latest victim at Melbourne Park.

A pumped-up Nadal, who is chasing a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, was pushed all the way by Adrian Mannarino in the first set before breaking the Frenchman’s resolve in a 7-6 (16/14), 6-2, 6-2 victory in searing heat.

“First set was very emotional,” said the 35-year-old Nadal, the 2009 Australian Open champion, who pumped his fists after emerging victorious an epic 28-minute tiebreak on a steamy day in Melbourne.

