The Asian Football Confederation said Thursday it was investigating a mass brawl involving two teams in the AFC Champions League.

Punches were thrown and the benches of both sides got involved when Wednesday’s encounter between China’s Zhejiang and away side Buriram United of Thailand descended into violence.

It was unclear what sparked it, but the chaotic scene erupted shortly after the final whistle of Zhejiang’s bad-tempered 3-2 victory.

“The AFC underlines the importance of fair play, mutual respect and sportsmanship, and takes a zero tolerance approach towards all acts of violence which threaten the physical integrity of players and officials,” the Asian Football Confederation said in a statement.

