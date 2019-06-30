During a beach clean-up at Rinella Bay held by the Eco-School committee of St Margaret College’s Senglea Primary on June 11, we collected an astounding amount of cigarette butts besides a lot of other debris found both on shore as well as under water by the divers.

Cigarette butts are among the most littered item on Earth. It is estimated that 4.5 trillion cigarettes are littered each year worldwide. Moreover, cigarette butts are toxic. They leach toxic chemicals, such as arsenic, which is used to kill rats, and lead. These leak into the environment and can contaminate water. This toxic exposure can poison fish, as well as animals that eat cigarette butts mistaking them for food. We will also end up intoxicated.

This triggered us to take action against this harmful effect on our biodiversity. Our Eco-School committee, assisted by Ms Dorita and Ms Althea, set an urgent meeting with the Eco-Schools coordinator, Johann Gatt. During the meeting, the students came up with the idea that we should find appropriate containers for people to dispose of cigarette properly.

Some of the cigarette butts collected during the beach clean-up.

It was decided that we should contact the Malta Tourism Authority so that they can help us in this endeavour as part of the Blue Flag programme. The MTA took our concern seriously and took immediate action. They donated several cigarette butt holders to be distributed to every family whose child attends Senglea Primary School.

On June 28, on our last day of school, our parents were invited and these cigarette butt holders were distributed to every family. Parents and guardians then took these containers to the beach and elsewhere so that the public can start placing their cigarette butts in them so that they can be disposed of appropriately. So think before you throw that cigarette butt onto the street or bury it in the sand. It may turn up in your plate sooner than you know.

Let’s care and act together for the correct disposal of cigarette butts.

This article was written by the Eco-School committee of St Margaret College Senglea Primary. The Eco-Schools and the Blue Flag programmes are run by Nature Trust-FEE Malta.