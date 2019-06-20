A play area at the Marsaxlokk primary school will have its size reduced to make way for a centre for pregnant schoolgirls, a move that has parents irked that their children will have less space to play.

According to the parents, who asked to remain anonymous, at the end of the scholastic year, they noticed works in the area which was normally used by the toddlers.

Upon inquiring, the parents found out that the Fondazzjoni Għożża, which is tasked with helping pregnant schoolgirls, is setting up a centre at the school.

On part of the playground, a lift is being installed for those making use of the new centre’s services.

Aside from concerns over the taking up for space from the play area, the parents also expressed concern that people who are not part of the school staff will be in close proximity to the young children.

The construction of the lift, they further argued, would also deprive the adjacent classrooms from the natural light and ventilation.

According to the parents, attempts to pass on the complaints to the education authorities, namely the Education Ministry and the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools (FTS), proved futile. The parents said they did not receive any feedback from the two entities despite repeatedly attempting to get in touch with them.

The Marsaxlokk Local Council has objected to the planning application for additional rooms to be erected adjacent to the lift.

The council has suggested the development be erected on the other side of the building without “ruining” the children’s recreational area.

Contacted about the matter, a spokesman for the FTS confirmed that the Fondazzjoni Għożża would be moving from Qormi to Marsaxlokk.

“A small extension, covering only about 25 square metres from the school yard, is going to be built,” the spokesman said.

“A lift is included in the project so that students who make use of the services offered by Fondazzjoni Għożża can move from one floor to the other.

“Although some existing space is being used to this development, an additional open space that until today was not being utilised is going to be allocated to the primary school,” the spokesman added.

He did not say where this new space would be located.