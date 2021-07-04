It is such a joy to see students involve themselves in activities that go beyond academic and extra-curricular subjects. This usually is their first step towards voluntary involvement as adults.

One of the voluntary groups in our school community is Ekoskola. This year we appreciated our students’ participation in Ekoskola more than ever, since the meetings took place in the evenings, so as to avoid meeting physically at school, in accordance with COVID-19 mitigation measures. Notwithstanding the time outside school hours, a large number of students were actively involved.

The students often come up with activities aimed at helping those in need. This time round, they came up with the idea of publishing a recipe book, written by children and aimed towards other children. All proceeds would go to support people less fortunate than themselves. Considering that these children are potentially tomorrow’s leaders, such noble attitudes could not but fill us with pride and hope.

The Ekoskola team invited fellow students to send in recipes. The latter took up the challenge immediately and recipes started flowing in. All recipes had to be nutritious and healthy.

I cannot but thank all parents who patiently supported our students and collaborated with the school. On two separate days, so as to respect protocol, parents came to school with their children’s recipes on embellished dishes, so as to have photos taken professionally. A number of teachers submitted delicious recipes too.

The Ekoskola team also came up with the idea of holding an internal competition among fellow students in order to choose the best title and the best cover page for the publication. Once again, students collaborated in full force. It was no easy feat to choose the winners, since the competition was tight.

As soon as the school shared the idea of this project with parents, two of them immediately facilitated a meeting with the President’s Foundation. Miriam Vella, wife of President George Vella, hosted a meeting with us, along with her team, and our dream started to take shape.

Now we head towards the last step of this journey, selling as many copies of our book as possible, so as to help the Community Chest Fund reach as many people in need as possible. The book, Ikel Frisk mill-Iskola ta’ San Franġisk, costs €5. It can be bought from our school on weekdays between 7am and 1pm, or by calling 2144 2205 during the same times.

On behalf of all the students, teachers, parents and the school’s senior leadership team, I wish to wholeheartedly thank all for their generosity in supporting us.

Daniela Demicoli is head, St Francis School, Birkirkara.