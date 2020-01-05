De La Salle College, Cottonera, recently held its annual school trip for Year 6 pupils to London and Kintbury, UK. The following are excerpts of what some of them had to say about their experiences.

Kian Ellul

We visited lots of interesting places like the Planetarium, the Science Museum and the Maritime Museum. We also went on London Bridge and took a boat trip on the River Thames.

We travelled on an underground train and also on a double decker bus. I loved sitting on the bus’s upper floor with my friends.

After spending three days in London, we travelled to Kintbury, a remote village where all you can see are fields and goats! There we integrated with English schoolchildren. We played games, did crafts and prayed together. I really enjoyed my time there and I learnt a lot too.

Matthew Camilleri

For the first two days we stayed in London at the Fairway Hotel. The weather was cold, damp and foggy. The English breakfast was awesome.

We visited Greenwich where we watched a Planetarium show called The Sky Tonight. I liked visiting the Maritime Museum and the Cutty Sark. I also enjoyed the enormous Hamley’s toy shop. London is beautiful!

The trip to Kintbury was about one and a half hour long. We had a pit stop, from where I bought a lovely book from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

Kintbury is awesome! At St Cassian’s Centre, we were greeted by a group of young people who dedicate a year of their lives to organise retreat programmes for youths. We also met students from St Theresa School, Bristol, wth whom we had lots of fun activities.

I really enjoyed myself and will treasure the memories forever.

Liam Borg

As soon as we arrived at the hotel in central London we left our luggage at the reception and headed off to board a hop-on, hop-off bus to get an overview of London. We stopped near London Bridge from where we took a boat trip along the River Thames. This was so relaxing and fun.

After the boat ride we went to see the London Eye. From there we walked past the Big Ben and Westminster Abbey and went to hear Mass at Westminster Cathedral. Afterwards we had a meal at Mc-Donald’s and returned to the hotel.

The next day after breakfast we left for Greenwich where we saw a beautiful ship called the Cutty Sark. We walked uphill and came to the Royal Observatory where we saw the Meridian line.

I will cherish all these memories forever!

We also went to the Planetarium where we watched a show about the stars at night. After the show we saw a rock that was brought from the moon and took part in a workshop related to the show.

At the Maritime Museum, we saw different types of ships, including a miniature in a bottle.

On our way back to the hotel we stopped at the huge Hamley’s toy shop where we could buy any game we wanted. We walked along Regent and Oxford Street where we saw beautiful Christmas lights and decorated shops. Afterwards, we took the bus to Kings Cross and walked back to the hotel.

The next day, before boarding the coach to Kintbury we managed to see squirrels at Russel Square Park, and also visited the Platform 9¾ shop, where we saw lots of Harry Potter stuff. The trip to Kintbury was about two hours long. There were lots of sheep grazing in the fields, and I was very impressed at the big football pitches where we could play football.

At St Cassian’s we enjoyed activities, dinners and games with students from another school. In the evening we said prayers in the attic before going to our beds dead tired.

The next day it was raining and frosty outside but we were kept happily occupied with another day full of activities including making crafts and playing in the games room. After dinner, we took care of the Shetland ponies, did the Bethlehem Walk and a treasure hunt and ended with carol singing and prayers in the barn.

On our last day the weather was good so we went out to play football. We also took photos with the Cedric tree. The more kids hug this tree the more it grows. After lunch we watched a film Rise of the Guardian. Finally, it was time for the coach to take us to Heathrow Airport. I will cherish all these memories forever!

Nathan Camilleri

I was very excited as I had never been to England before. I was also a bit worried as to how I had to be responsible for all my belongings.

The hotel was very close to the station and it was very comfortable. The breakfast was delicious. In London we saw London Bridge, the London Eye, Big Ben and Westminster Abbey where the royals marry. We heard the evening Mass at Westminster Cathedral.

The three days in London passed very quickly.

From London we travelled to Kintbury by coach. Kintbury was great! We took part in a lot of activities and also played a lot of games. We made new friends from St Theresa School, Bristol. My room mate was very nice and the helpers were very kind all the time.

Kintbury was an experience I will never forget.