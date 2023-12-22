The Animal Welfare Commissioner has warned against gifting pets after a puppy was found abandoned in a skip days before Christmas.

The Malta Society for the Protection and Care of Animals said it found what appears to be a Rottweiler puppy abandoned in a skip on Thursday.

The frightened animal was picked up by rescuers and taken to the animal shelter, where she was named Zara.

A spokesperson for the MSPCA said that Zara was not found in good condition. She had lesions on her skin and missing patches of fur all over her body.

The puppy tested positive for leishmania – a parasitic skin disease that spreads to dogs from the bites of phlebotomine sandflies.

“Zara is slowly settling down but her health situation remains unclear till we continue to monitor the developments of this disease in her bloodstream,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the state of abandoned animals has “reached its peak” and that not enough care and responsibility is being given to the adoption of dogs and cats.

“Registered shelters are going to great lengths towards trying to make their operation sustainable,” she said.

“Our main priority is tackling the source of the issue which is related to backyard breeding and a lack of neutering. We need to focus on the bigger picture and not get lost in the day-to-day details which distract us from getting to the source of the problem.”

In comments to Times of Malta, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said that abandonment remains a pervasive issue, with shelters and sanctuaries struggling to grapple with an “overflow” of animals.

“The sad reality is that adoption rates are alarmingly low, and gifting animals only exacerbates the problem,” Bezzina said.

“This holiday season, let us not unwittingly contribute to this distressing cycle. Pets are cherished companions for life, not fleeting gifts for a moment. Making an informed decision to adopt instead of purchasing animals not only provides a loving home for a deserving animal but also makes space for other abandoned animals in shelters.”

Gifting live animals, she said, often creates a vicious cycle of suffering for animals, as people who are surprised by a pet as a gift may not be prepared for the time, effort and resources required to take care of them.

“This may lead to unintended consequences such as abandonment or neglect when the novelty wears off,” Bezzina continued.

“Even when gifting animals to your own children, it is essential to understand that, as the adult, you are ultimately responsible for the welfare of the animal.”

Taking your time to come to a decision about getting a pet is far preferable, she said, in which case, adopting an animal rather than purchasing one comes with its advantages.

“Adoption provides the advantage of knowing the pet's temperament, quirks, and needs, enabling a seamless integration into the family. Conversely, buying a pet leaves its character a mystery until adulthood, risking a mismatch,” she said.

