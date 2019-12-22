Purina Gourmet, a world-renowned cat food brand, participated in Pink Magazine’s fashion show held recently at the Rialto in Cospicua.

Gourmet is an elegant cat food range synonymous with sophistication and quality, making it a perfect contributor to Pink’s event, whose theme and venue boasted the extravagant style of the 1950s.

A dress inspired by the Purina Gourmet range and actually made from reused Gourmet cans.

Off the catwalk, Purina had a number of displays, including a gourmet-branded trolley showcasing the full product range. Leaflets showcasing the product range that comprises Nature’s Creations, Mon Petit, Perle and Gold were distributed. The campaign, meanwhile, revolves around the tagline, ‘Stray Cats to the Catwalk’.

On the fashion side of things, Purina worked with Maltese interior and fashion designer James Dimech on a bespoke dress inspired by the luxury and elegance of the Gourmet range, and actually made from reused Gourmet cans. This dress had already been showcased at the Miss Eco International contest in Egypt.

Carefully prepared with classic ingredients, the superior cat food is available in a wide variety of delicious flavours and textures. Cats can enjoy fish, meat or poultry prepared in gravy, jelly, pate, soup, or terrine, and all packaged in convenient single-serve portions.

Having shown its commitment to the plight of stray animals in Malta in the past, Purina is once again demonstrating this support in December by donating €10 worth of pet food to Maltese cat sanctuaries for every cat that is adopted.

Purina Gourmet is available from all leading groceries and pet shops in Malta and Gozo.