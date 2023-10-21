For most rugby players the glory of getting your hands on the Webb Ellis cup would be motivation enough to lay your body on the line in a World Cup semi-final.

For South Africa captain Siya Kolisi, however, whose side takes on England at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, the inner drive comes from another source: the people at home.

“That is the one thing that will never change, who we play for and who we represent,” he said on Thursday.

“I wish you could see all the support back at home.”

