Australian swim coach supremo Scott Volkers has done it all.

From filling in as a swim club coach, to training Olympic medal winning swimmers, his decades of experience are notable.

Becoming a swim coach was not a planned career move.

Asked to fill in at his local swimming club at age 19, Volkers had little experience but loads of enthusiasm.

In 1978 he landed a junior coaching position from one of his first mentors. By the 1980s he had already made it to head coach and the international scene beckoned.

His career progressed to Director of Coaching for Queensland Academy of Sport a role he kept on until the 2000 Sydney Olympics. From then on his involvement in the Olympics saw him train several athletes – quite a few from Brazil where he was based for around four years.

Through his coaching, these athletes were able to take home a myriad of medals.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta