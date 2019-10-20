Malta has always been a close-knit community, with neighbourly helpfulness being one of our strengths. It is strange that now we are being told that people who try to help somebody who needs urgent assistance because of injury or a medical crisis are being discouraged from doing so because they can be sued as their help may not be as good as the best available.

The fear of liability can be a gag on the helpfulness of people who are kind-hearted and sensible. It can turn a landscape rich in helpfulness into a desert of timidity, paralysed by the threat of legal action.

The EpiPen can be a life saver. Photo: Shutterstock.com

This is one of the reasons why a boy who is allergic to nuts has just been ordered by the education authorities not to bring his life-saving medication to school. All the Education Department said it could offer him in the event of an attack was to wait for an ambulance to come, at the risk of his life. Luckily, the department is reconsidering.

Still, we are told that Parliament has a Good Samaritan Bill stuck on its agenda. It aims precisely to protect untrained members of the public who find themselves in an emergency situation where no trained professional is present to give urgent help. This law would allow them to do what seems reasonable and sensible to do, without the fear of being held liable if their help is not quite what a seasoned professional would do.

Think how poorer the world, and Christianity, would be if the story of the Good Samaritan had been nipped in the bud through legal advice

Rumour has it that a government authority responsible for providing social care was recently considering partnering with a non-profit organisation to encourage people to become volunteer helpers of vulnerable people.

This authority was given stern legal advice that these volunteers should never help such people in or out of bed or up or down stairs, never take them out of the house and never drive them anywhere because this could make them liable for legal damages in case the person helped got hurt in any way.

Now, Good Samaritans are not only people who give some sort of first aid or emergency injections, dress wounds, or carry people away from fires or the edges of cliffs. Good Samaritans volunteer to help also in the everyday ways mentioned above, just as family members do every day.

These latter everyday actions should be protected by a Good Samaritan law as much as helping people medically should be protected.

On reflection, what would have happened if the lawyer’s advice was given to the Good Samaritan of the parable? We’d have had to do with one fewer parable to inspire us. Think how poorer the world, and Christianity, would be if the story of the Good Samaritan had been nipped in the bud through such legal advice!

The Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector should speak up and be a strong-voiced promoter of the needed protection, making sure that the volunteer is responsible only for harm that is intentionally caused.

Curiously, the Act regulating the Office of the Commissioner for Volunteer Organisations already gives protection from liability in case an action is done in good faith. The trouble is that this protection is given not to the volunteers but only to the Office of the commissioner itself.

Part of the job of the commissioner is to make public all information about a volunteer organisation that is abusing its power, such as by committing fraud. The law, in article 11.3, makes the commissioner exempt from legal action for damages unless the accuser successfully proves that this was done in bad faith.

There is every reason, and it is even a matter of simple justice and sense, then, for the commissioner and the Volunteer Organisation Council to be foremost in joining the chorus of those insisting that giving such legal protection to volunteers is essential for the treasure of helpfulness to thrive within our communities.

Charles Pace is a specialist in social policy.