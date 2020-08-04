In July, GamingMalta participated in the 2020 Games for Change Festival (G4C), held virtually for the very first time.

This annual, international event explores how video games and immersive media can foster resilience, connectedness and well-being, and draws developers, educators, policymakers and non-profits alike. It also features a series of panels, workshops, roundtable discussions and keynotes by top-level industry experts.

The themes of positive social impact and education, which were vital components of this year’s G4C agenda, are very important to the GamingMalta Foundation, which is a non-profit organisation set-up by the Malta Gaming Authority and the Maltese government to promote the local digital and remote gaming sector.

“GamingMalta’s participation in this virtual event was two-fold: firstly, we wanted to promote Malta as a home of gaming excellence to key industry stakeholders, and secondly, we wanted to showcase our dynamic local video gaming ecosystem,” said Ivan Filletti, chief operations officer at GamingMalta.

“With some great work currently being undertaken in the video gaming sector, both on the business side and the education front, such events provide the ideal platform to showcase Malta’s efforts. We are proud that Malta was part of this event, and we will be taking key insights on board to enhance this sector even further locally.”

GamingMalta also hosted and moderated a roundtable discussion entitled ‘Nurturing Talent in the Mediterranean: Learn it All.’ The discussion, which featured the University of Malta’s Institute of Digital Games, as well as some of the local industry heroes, such as Karmafy, NARC and Playmagic, discussed how to build a talent pipeline and enhance the ecosystem underpinned by education in the interactive gaming sector.

The event featured 6,800 virtual attendees and proved an ideal networking opportunity for a global audience to discuss how games can educate, connect and empower.

To learn more about the business and education opportunities the local video gaming industry offers, e-mail the GamingMalta Foundation on info@gamingmalta.org.