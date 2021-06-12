Towering over eastern Budapest, Euro 2020 venue the Puskas Arena is both a monument to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s football fanaticism and a budding revival in once powerful Hungary’s fortunes.

Named after Ferenc Puskas, the mercurial lynchpin of Hungary’s fabled ‘Magical Magyars’ team of the 1950s, the 68,000-capacity stadium will host four games at the tournament which begins June 11.

