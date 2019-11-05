The promised Constitutional reform should be voted on in a nationwide referendum, the Greens said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Alternattiva Demokratika chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said he had led a party delegation on a visit to President George Vella in which the party’s proposals for constitutional reform were presented.

President Vella heads the steering committee which is drafting a revised Constitution.

AD is not part of the committee, and on Monday presented 31 proposals for the reform.

The Greens’ reform document includes sections on strengthening of parliamentary democracy; a reform of the electoral system; and changes to the appointment and responsibilities of the President, among others.



AD is also proposing that after the text for the agreed and reformed Constitution is finalised, this should be put to a popular vote.



