There is a reason why people choose to buy products and ser­vices from established brands.

Generally developed and curated over years of investment and improvement, brands follow set processes and value systems that ensure their clients know exactly what they buying into and the results they are going to achieve. Quality levels, service standards, excellent training, and consistent products are all implied by a recognised brand name, so there is a sense of safety that comes from doing business with a company that forms part of a wider brand – and, especially, an international brand.

“When we brought the RE/MAX franchise to Malta in 2013, its status as a hugely res­pected international brand was one of the things that attracted us to the network,” RE/MAX Malta chairman Kevin Buttigieg says.

“It was the first international real estate brand to come to Malta and we believe we have since set the benchmark locally thanks to the exceptionally high standards set by RE/MAX internationally. We are proud to be part of that network because it means we are supported every step of the way and we, in turn, pass that support and knowledge onto our clients here in Malta.”

Buttigieg explains that being part of a global network has numerous benefits for the company’s local clients.

“The past few weeks have been a great example of that,” he continues. “As COVID-19 hit across the world, we were able to turn to the international RE/MAX community to assess how other markets were handling the crisis and pass that knowledge on to our teams. This meant they were equipped with up-to-the-minute information for them to be able to relay to clients, which helped them to feel empowered to help and offer great advice.”

And even though the recent pandemic has highlighted how being part of a brand has added reliability and knowledge to RE/MAX Malta’s offering, the benefits of this have been felt by its clients for a lot longer.

RE/MAX has a very good reputation globally thanks to its extensive training, all of which is available to its local real estate agents so they can learn from international standards.

“As a brand we have access to some of the best real estate people in the world and we have learnt so much from them. Recently, we even made that knowledge available to the wider public for free by hosting public webinars with top thought-leaders in America and other parts of the world. It was fantastic to receive feedback from clients – as well as people interested in potentially joining the industry locally – about how much they learnt from the sessions,” Buttigieg notes.

Of course, being part of a recognised international brand also builds confidence among clients who are new to Malta.

“RE/MAX is a trusted global company and we often find that companies and individuals that move to Malta are looking for something they recognise. After all, when they work with RE/MAX, they know what standards and service to expect, which is reassuring to them.

We also regularly pass on business through the network, which is of great benefit for those working with RE/MAX all over

the world.”

With all of this in mind, along with RE/MAX’s excellent track record in Malta, it remains the obvious choice for clients eager to make their next property decision after the pandemic.

“We relish our position as a well-known, trustworthy choice and continue to invest in achieving – and even exceeding – the standards set by the brand so that we remain the leading choice for property customers in Malta. We pass all the benefits of our brand on to our clients,” he said.